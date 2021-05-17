Share your story: Have you been affected by delays due to the HSE cyberattack?

Thousands of procedures, appointments and scans scheduled for patients this week have been cancelled as a result of the biggest cybercrime attack seen in the State.

The HSE is grappling with the impact of the attack on its IT system discovered on Friday, with chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry saying on Sunday it was facing significant disruption that could continue “well into the coming week”.

The Department of Health was also targeted by ransomware.

