Seven patients contracting Covid-19 in Irish hospitals a day

An average of seven patients a day are contracting Covid-19 while in the State’s hospitals, according to new figures.

A total of 205 patients were infected with the virus in hospital in the four weeks ending on November 8th, according to the figures compiled by the HSE.

This represents a sharp rise in hospital-acquired virus infections compared to the preceding months. A total of 299 cases of hospital-acquired Covid-19 have been reported since June 21st, when a new surveillance system was put in place to track this kind of cases.

This equates to an average of about one in 1,000 inpatients getting hospital acquired Covid-19 during that period, the HSE says.

Hospitals have again become a frontline during this second surge of virus cases, with large outbreaks reported in many settings.

Services have had to be curtailed at hospitals in Letterkenny, Naas and Limerick due to staff becoming infected or having to stay at home after being identified as close contacts.

Inpatient tests

Healthcare workers account for about 700 out of 5,400 cases, or 13 per cent, occurring in the last fortnight. The HSE recently ordered all hospitals to test all arriving inpatients for the virus.

The Irish Times reported in July that 265 patients picked up Covid-19 while in hospital for other conditions, and at least 79 of these patients had died. This separate from the more than 1,000 deaths of residents in nursing homes and other residential institutions that have happened during the pandemic.

The HSE was unable to provide an update for these figures this weekend. According to a spokeswoman, the new surveillance system for hospital-acquired infections does not collect information on patient outcomes.

This is because the information is reported weekly to ensure the HSE has “a very timely view of the situation”, so the outcome for most patients is not known at the time.

In addition, the spokeswoman says, “the determination of the cause of death in each individual person is complex”.

“While Covid-19 is clearly the principal cause of death for some people, in other people who were already very seriously ill the contribution of the infection to their death can be difficult to determine.”

There were 31 Covid-19 patients in intensive care on Sunday, down from a high during the current surge of 44 at the start of this month. The number of hospitalised patients was 277, down from a high of 354 in late October.

Positivity rate

The test positivity rate now stands at 3.3 per cent, well down on the 7.2 per cent recorded in mid-October.

There were 34 Covid-19 patients in University Hospital Limerick on Saturday evening, and 32 in Letterkenny University Hospital, according to the latest HSE operational report. Six hospitals had no virus patients.

At 8am on Saturday, there were 607 free general beds in the hospital system, including 63 in intensive care. There were no free ICU beds in hospitals in Letterkenny, Cavan, Galway, Castlebar, Ballinasloe and Tullamore.

Only Finland and Iceland have a lower incidence of Covid-19 than Ireland at present, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Case numbers are stable or declining in Ireland and 14 other European countries. The death rate is stable or declining in Ireland and three other countries - Liechtenstein, Czech Republic and Sweden.