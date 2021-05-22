‘Serious concerns’ over rapid increase of Covid cases in Limerick

There are “serious concerns” over the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in Limerick, which have been linked to social gatherings over the past two weeks.

According to provisional data released on Friday by Public Health Mid-West, there were 137 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick over the past five days.

The department of public health officials in the Mid-West said activities that have contributed to the increase in cases “include house parties, indoor gatherings, social activities surrounding last week’s Eid celebrations, as well as significant onward transmission from weekend social events into workplaces”.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “We have not seen this level of infection in the community since early March, which is a very worrying trend. If daily cases continue at this rate, coupled with the health service’s coping with the sinister cyberattack, we will find ourselves in a very troubling position.

A local department spokesman said it remained “in a strong position to identify these behavioural trends and swiftly manage new outbreaks”, despite the cyberattack on Health Service Executives (HSE) IT systems causing “significant disruption to public health”.

“Our priority is to identify new cases, isolate them, and undertake contact tracing. The faster this happens, the faster we can control the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The spokesman urged anyone showing symptoms or who is concerned they have been exposed to possible infection “to please make attempts to arrange a PCR test at the Limerick Covid Test Centre”.