Second walk-in Covid-19 test centre opens in Donegal as infections rise in the county

A walk-in Covid-19 test centre will open in the town of Milford in Co Donegal from Wednesday amid ongoing concern about the high number of infections in the county.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted on Tuesday morning that the test centre would open at Milford Mart for three days from Wednesday while the centre in Letterkenny would remain open. He added that additional facilities would be announced as part of the “enhanced response” to Covid-19.

There are currently three walk-in testing centres operating in County Cork, two in Dublin and others in counties Kerry, Kildare, Offal, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford and Westmeath.

The incidence of Covid-19 in Donegal has been above the national average since last September, and the county currently has the State’s highest rate at 293.4 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 127.3 nationally.

The incidence in Milford stands at 675 cases per 100,000 people and in Letterkenny it is 600. However, in the south of the county the rate of infection is about three times lower than the national average.

From Tuesday people nationwide aged 59 or older can register for a Covid-19 vaccination as the national rollout for those in their 50s gets underway. The HSE has said people aged 50-59 will be able to register for the vaccine over the next ten days.

At present, when a person registers, the system acknowledges the registration and says an appointment will be made within seven days but does not indicate an actual date for that appointment. The HSE says it plans to vaccinate between 220,000 and 240,000 people in the coming week.

According to the HSE website, 58-year-olds will be able to register on Wednesday, 57-year-olds on Thursday, 56-year-olds on Friday and 55-year-olds on Saturday. Those aged 50 to 54 will be invited to register for their vaccination from Sunday, May 9th and details on registration are available here.

Surplus supply

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill said Ireland should consider sharing vaccine supplies with developing world countries rather than hoarding all jabs for young, healthy people in this country.

Prof O’Neill warned that the global vaccine outlook was “not great” and underlined that 90 per cent of the world’s population remain unvaccinated. He added that Sweden had already committed to sending one million doses to developing countries.

“There is a move now towards giving up the surplus, which is very important because not only is it ethically sound because there are vulnerable people in these countries that need vaccinating, but the second reason is to stop variants.

“There is kind of self-interest part to this too because obviously the more widespread the vaccination in the world, the less likely it is that variants will emerge - so we are going to see more and more of this debate in the coming weeks.”

The debate for the Government would be whether to protect younger people against long-Covid versus stopping people dying in developing countries, he said.

Revised plan

The HSE advised on Monday that older people should be vaccinated first and sent its recommendations to Government ahead of today’s Cabinet meeting.

The revised plan has been under consideration since the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) recommended that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should not be given to the under-50s where possible.

However, officials believe offering the two vaccines to people aged under- 50 would not contravene the Niac recommendations, which said use should not be restricted if no other option is available.

It is expected that the same approach will apply to under-50s as to over-50s - meaning that some people in their 40s could be offered the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca shots.

There had been speculation that the Government would opt to begin vaccinating younger people with Pfizer vaccines while proceeding with the over-50s at a slower pace.

However, it is understood that this has not been recommended due to the risk of severe illness from Covid-19 being greater for the older cohort.

Meanwhile, residents in nursing homes where at least 80 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated will be able to enjoy four visits per week, according to new HSE guidelines which come into effect on Tuesday. The increase in nursing home visits only applies to residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.

Residents in nursing homes where the level of vaccinations has not yet reached 80 per cent will continue to have two visits per week.

However, Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland warned that the easing of restrictions in nursing homes could be subject to local restrictions in counties like Donegal and called on people to remain cautious.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said on Monday in a tweet that nearly 200,000 vaccinations were administered last week including 44,000 on Friday. This brings to more than 788,000 the total number of vaccinations “through April”, he wrote, adding that there was “great momentum on vaccinations”.

There were 135 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Monday evening. This compares to the 184 Covid-19 patients receiving hospital care one week ago and 250 people hospitalised for Covid-19 one month ago, on April 4th.

There were 40 Covid-19 patients in ICU on Monday evening with 26 on ventilators. There had been 56 people in ICU on this day a month ago.

No Covid-19 related deaths were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Monday while 453 positive cases were confirmed, bringing to 250,290 the total number of cases in Ireland since the pandemic hit last year. Some 78 per cent of people who tested positive on Monday were aged under 45 years while the median age was 25.