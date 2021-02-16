Second Cabinet meeting to deal with hotel quarantine plans

The Cabinet is set to meet again later today to discuss mandatory quarantine at State-designated hotels as officials iron out the final details of the plan this afternoon.

Two Cabinet sources said that a further meeting would be needed as the final version of the legislation was not fully ready for Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Under the plans being discussed, people arriving into the State would be told to reserve and pay for mandatory hotel quarantine in advance of arrival.

It is understood that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Cabinet that a high level implementation group is also examining how to handle instances of non-compliance, when people arrive into the State without having arranged their quarantine in advance.

It is understood that the group will also be tasked with establishing options for a system to handle advanced reservation, with a focus on private providers – the preference is thought to be for an outfit that can provide transportation as well as hotel accommodation.

While there will be private security on site at the designated facilities, Cabinet was also told that they would have no enforcement powers, so the gardaí would have to attend if there were issues of non-compliance.

Gardaí will also be notified if someone leaves a centre without permission, and non compliant people can be detained before being returned to the hotel. People will also get a “letter of completion” on finishing quarantine as proof it has been completed.

The Cabinet was also told that there would be a review of reasonable excuses for travel overseas, with a particular focus on attending medical appointments, after it emerged that significant numbers of Irish people were booking dental and other medical appointments overseas, with some medical practitioners then reporting that they fail to show up.

That review is under way and being undertaken by the Senior Officials Group, the high-powered group of civil servants tasked with vetting and examining aspects of the State’s Covid-19 policy.

Meanwhile it has emerged that Ministers raised concerns during the meeting about the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is understood to have questioned the visibility of supply although Mr Donnelly is said to have expressed confidence that around 1.2 million vaccine doses will be available this quarter and up to 4.5m doses in the second quarter.

It is understood that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also raised concerns.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley also informed the meeting that she hopes to be in a position to announce a decision on the Leaving Certificate this week. A Cabinet education committee will meet on Wednesday.

Government sources indicated that Ms Foley told Cabinet colleagues that her preference was for the phased return of all students to school to begin in March.

The Cabinet also discussed the locations of the new mass vaccination centres and Mr Donnelly was asked by Ministers if there was enough centres geographically.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said politics was not a factor in the selection of the locations chosen to serve as Covid-19 mass vaccination centres.

He was responding to complaints from some TDs about the list of 37 centres, published on Monday, including his Fine Gael party colleague and former minister Michael Ring.

There is at least one centre in each of the State’s 26 counties, with five sites in Cork, four in Dublin and two in Kerry, Wicklow, Westmeath and Tipperary.

Mr Ring noted that there was only one in a county the size of Mayo but two in Wicklow, the constituency of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Mr Donohoe told Newstalk Breakfast that the location of these centres was “well beyond the influence of a Minister”.

The location of the sites had been determined by public health experts and with a focus on the ease with which people could travel to them, he added.

“The biggest story is the progress we’re making,” he said.

Separately, Mr Donohoe said that the Government would soon decide formally on the extension of Covid-19 support payments for workers and businesses.

He said initiatives such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) had cost some €2.2 billion to date but would continue “well beyond the end of March” as they were necessary to protect jobs and to ensure the economy is able to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Hospitality has been one of the sectors hit hardest by Covid-19 restrictions, with tens of thousands out of work for much of the last year due to the enforced closure of bars and restaurants.

When asked about the reopening of hospitality, Mr Donohoe said this would be contingent on public health guidance, but that the Government would give the sector “good notice” to plan and prepare.

“I hope in the coming weeks we can give the clarity they seek.”

Meanwhile, Maynooth University professor of immunology Paul Moynagh told Newstalk that Monday’s Covid-19 figures – zero deaths and 821 cases – were encouraging but that the premature lifting of restrictions in the past had led to “severe increases” in cases.

Pandemic fatigue

He said there was a need to balance the risk of pandemic fatigue against the need for hope. There were a number of reasons to be positive given rates were dropping, but not as quickly as he would like.

“Vaccinations are the way out of this,” he said, adding that optimising the speed of the rollout was important.

Official figures show there has been more than 200,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, but Prof Moynagh said it was possible that three or even five times that number had been infected without knowing it or having symptoms.

This meant that up to 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the population had been exposed to the disease, which would give them some level of protection.

“We should soon begin to see the positives,” he said.