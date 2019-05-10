Screening services should not be paused after High Court ruling - Harris

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said screening services should not be “paused” on foot of the High Court ruling in the case of terminally-ill Limerick woman Ruth Morrissey.

Ms Morrissey and her husband were awarded a total of €2.1 million in damages after sueing over her CervicalCheck smear tests.

He said there should be “cool and calm heads”, and that the Attorney General should be allowed to do his job and consider the judgement.

Mr Harris said the Government was “absolutely intending “on continuing the screening programmes.

He said he wanted to reiterate in the strongest terms that if there was a need to seek legal clarity on how the judgement impacted on the health service, this should not be done in any way that adversely affected Ms Morrissey.

“Ruth Morrissey won her Court case and was awarded significant damages. I want to see those damages paid and I want to see a way that it can be de-coupled where actually Ruth Morrissey can be paid the damages and allowed to spend time with her family as she wishes to do.”

Mr Harris said the State had not yet made a decision in relation to any appeal in the Morrissey case.

“The State’s interest in this is not about doing anything that adversely impacts on Ruth Morrissey. “

Senior health service staff this week proposed halting the State’s four screening programmes until the implications of last week’s High Court judgment was clarified. The call was made at a crisis meeting on Wednesday of clinicians and managers in the health service, including acting HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor, organised to consider the ruling by Mr Justice Cross.

However, speaking at the annual conference of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation in Trim on Friday, Mr Harris said: “I have seen lots of people comment on the judgement but they are not the Attorney General.”

He said he and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had asked for legal advice on the judgement.

“I think it is fair to say that we do need to consider the legal implications of this judgement in terms of our wider health service, and that is not just screening. It also includes diagnostics and issues in general in the health service.

“It is very difficult to have ‘absolute confidence’ when it comes to health as there are judgement calls made. But equally it is important that we do not pick one or two words or a sentence out of a judgement without getting the Attorney General to give his view.”

Mr Harris said he would ask the medical community to take a little time to get the legal advice. He said the Government would act if it needed to act.

Three doctors’ groups on Friday expressed serious concern at the High Court judgement last week.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Surgeons all released statements expressing their unease at Mr Justice Kevin Cross’s comments that screeners should not give the all clear to a test, unless they have “absolute confidence” that a sample is clear.

The Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said there must be “realistic expectations” of cervical screening if the “life-saving” service is to continue, while the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, said that to hold medical professionals to a standard of absolute certainty is a “significant concern”. The Royal College of Surgeons said it was also concerned “that the standard of ‘absolute confidence’ mentioned in the judgement by Mr Justice Cross will be impossible to attain.”

Two laboratories were held liable for the bulk of the €2.1 million award, with the HSE’s liability assessed at €10,000. She won her case against the HSE and the two laboratories in relation to the testing of her cervical smear slides in 2009 and 2012 in the landmark action relating to the CervicalCheck controversy.

“The view was expressed that screening should stop until the situation is clarified,” said Dr Peter McKenna, director of the HSE women and infant programme, who was among those present. “The suggestion was seriously made by serious people and there was serious discussion about it.”

Dr McKenna told The Irish Times there were “mixed views” about the proposal and “the general mood was that screening is more important than that for the moment”.

Accepted limitations

The Institute said in its statement: “Cervical screening exists to reduce the burden of disease through repeated smears with secondary referral of selected women. There are worldwide accepted limitations to the smear test.

“There must be realistic expectations of cervical screening if clinicians are to continue to deliver a service which has shown continued reduction in cancer cases since inception”.

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland called for screening programmes to be supported. RCPI president Prof Mary Horgan said: “Screening Services in Ireland, including the CervicalCheck programme, have saved lives.

“Since the inception of the CervicalCheck programme, the incidence of cervical cancer has fallen on a yearly basis with over 50,000 high grade precancerous lesions detected and treated. Recent events have highlighted the limitations of screening and as healthcare professionals we are committed to supporting these essential services,” Prof Horgan added.

She said the recent Morrissey judgement requires “careful consideration in terms of its impact on this service, other screening services and its broader implications for medical practise.”

“As medical professionals, our goal is to ensure the highest attainable standards of care for our patients and for our screening population - patients are entitled to this. However, to account medical practise and particularly screening services to a standard of ‘absolute certainty’ is a significant concern.

“A degrees of uncertainty is inherent in all medical testing and medical professionals balance all elements of this uncertainty on a daily basis for the benefit of the patient.”

“We are extremely concerned that if all false negative screening tests, which we know are expected in all screening programmes, are deemed as a breach of care within this legal system, that this will seriously undermine and potentially negatively impact the viability of all screening programmes.

“Screening programmes are essential public health initiatives and the RCPI with all its faculties and Institutes will actively engage with all stakeholders to strive to ensure that they are maintained and available to the public. However clarification on the impact of this judgement on these programmes and its wider impact on all diagnostic services is urgently required, ” Prof Horgan said.

Important role

The Royal College of Surgeons said cancer screening plays “a very important role in protecting people’s health, reducing incidences of cancer and detecting cancer early”.

However, in a statement, it added: “we are concerned that the standard of ‘absolute confidence’ mentioned in the judgement by Mr Justice Cross will be impossible to attain and may have multiple unintended consequences including additional unnecessary tests and procedures on patients who do not have cancer.”

“We urge the Government to respond to the Cross judgement in a manner that allows cancer screening to continue saving lives. We also urge all of our partners in healthcare to work together to restore and enhance public confidence in cancer screening.”

Meanwhile, the lead clinical director of Breastcheck, the country’s breast cancer screening service, said that comments by Mr Justice Cross in relation to screening services were a cause for concern.

Mr Justice Cross said screeners should not give the all clear, unless they have “absolute confidence” that a sample is clear.

Anne O’Doherty told Newstalk Breakfast that the public needs to have absolute confidence in all screening programmes, but they also need to realise that no screening service is 100 per cent accurate.

“There are inherent failure rates. We will miss two in every 1,000 screenings,” she said.