Scheme to see 30,000 taken off waiting list without seeing doctor

More than 30,000 patients will be taken off waiting lists this year without ever having seen a doctor, the Oireachtas health committee has been told.

The patients will be removed from outpatient waiting lists as a result of a validation exercise being conducted by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, Minister for Health Simon Harris said.

“Validation has many benefits including the identification of patients on waiting lists who are ready willing and available to proceed with hospital care, the reduction in the Did Not Attend rate and an improvement in information for managing waiting lists,” Mr Harris said. “ It is worth noting that over half a million patients do not attend their appointment each year.”

Fianna Fail health spokesman Stephen Donnelly asked whether anyone had been fired or sanctioned for the “catastrophic failures” of the health system.

“In spite of the best efforts of many and in spite of spending more money than ever before, many parts of the system are in crisis and there is a level of suffering and lack of access that we’ve never seen before,” he said.

HSE acting director general John Connaghan agreed there was a need for better personal accountability but said he was not aware at corporate level of anyone having been through disciplinary procedures this year for the issues Mr Donnelly was referring to.

Asked about the Taoiseach’s recent comments about the need for health staff not to take leave during the peak winter season, Mr Connaghan remarked: “I’m not quite sure where the Taoiseach got his impression from”.

Mr Donnelly called for an audit of hospital doctors’ skill levels in the light of the comments last week by High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly in a case where an overseas doctor was suspended over concerns about this competence.

Mr Harris said the case showed that swift action was taken once the issue came to light.

The idea there was a widespread issue with “rogue doctors” wasn’t borne out; last year there were 300 complaints in relation to the 23,000 doctors who are registered, and three doctors were struck off.