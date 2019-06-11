Scally: No quality deficiencies in unapproved labs used for Irish smears

Irish women’s smear tests were regularly tested in unapproved overseas laboratories but there is no evidence of deficiencies in screening quality of any lab, according to a new report into the CervicalCheck controversy.

All but one of the labs had the appropriate accreditation to carry out work for CervicalCheck, Northern Irish public health doctor Dr Gabriel Scally said at the launch of his report.

Dr Scally said the great benefit obtained by screening should not be put at risk because of the absence of satisfactory mechanisms for responding to the rare occasions when harm results.

“In my view, there is a crying need for a change of approach.”

Dr Scally was commissioned to investigate CervicalCheck last year after it emerged hundreds of women had not been informed of the results of an audit carried out after they developed cervical cancer. In many cases, a review of their original smears produced a discordant result.

The number of labs carrying out CervicalCheck work was 16, Dr Scally said, not six as he understood when beginning his investigation a year ago, or 11 as he reported last September.

The use of many of these labs was not approved in advance by the HSE or CervicalCheck, as required under contracts, nor was it known to them.

One lab, in Greater Manchester, was not approved was retrospectively accredited for work done when its existence was unknown to the Irish accreditation authorities.

However, Dr Scally said he has not identified any evidence that the past or present lab services used by CervicalCheck were providing a service “which does not meet acceptably standards in their country of operation”.

“The two major accreditation standards applicable in different countries appear to be comparable and do not create any cause for concern in terms of the quality of laboratory services provided.”

The system in place in Ireland for responding to errors in screening is “inadequate to the task”, he said.

However, his inquiry team did not uncover any evidence to suggest “deficiencies” in screening quality at any laboratory, he said.