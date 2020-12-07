RTÉ review finds some staff breached 5 Covid-19 protocols at retirement event

RTÉ staff were in breach of five Covid-19 protocols during a recent retirement event, an internal review has found.

The gathering sparked controversy when photographs of some of the broadcasters’ leading personalities in close proximity with others were made public. A number of them issued apologies afterwards.

While a garda inquiry is ongoing, an in-house review has found five protocols were broken. These included three breaches of Covid-19 public health advice, one of the “Plan for Living” with Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions, and one of RTÉ’s internal protocols.

These relate to some people failing to maintain social distancing during the gathering; some not wearing face masks where a two meter distance was not being adhered to; and to the requirement to avoid crowded places.

It also noted there should not have been any indoor gathering which did not form part of RTÉ’s delivery of an essential service; and a breach of internal protocols around visitors to the Donnybrook campus.

“These breaches should not have occurred and, as Director General, I am sorry that this happened,” Dee Forbes said in an accompanying statement.

Consequently the health and safety department has made five recommendations including that everyone present at the gathering should retake Covid-19 induction training.

It is also seeking implementation of a communications plan; a discussion of findings and lessons learned; a review of visitor access; and an ongoing review of its Covid-19 protocols.