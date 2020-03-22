RTÉ confirms staff member tests positive for Covid-19

RTÉ has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Importantly, this person is safe and well at home and is following the Health Service Executive [HSE] guidelines for self-isolation,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

In line with HSE guidelines, those who have had direct contact recently with the person who has tested positive are being made aware and advised on the measures to take.

“RTÉ is treating the matter of Covid-19 very seriously and, in line with our business continuity plans, will continue to take all necessary steps to prioritise staff health and welfare as we continue to provide vital news, information and entertainment to the public in Ireland at this time,” a spokesman added.

On Twitter, RTÉ’s health correspondent, Fergal Bowers, tweeted: “Very best wishes on a speedy recovery to our colleague in RTÉ who has Covid-19 and is safe and at home.

“We are all in this together, in the national effort to overcome the impact of the virus,” he added.