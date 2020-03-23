RTÉ broadcaster Claire Byrne confirms she got Covid-19

RTÉ has confirmed that broadcaster Claire Byrne has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Covid-19.

The broadcaster released details of an email Byrne sent to staff in which she said she was “well now and through the peak of the condition”. She expressed her thanks to colleagues who supported her through since her diagnosis.

Separately, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said on Monday he had tested negative for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Mr Coveney said: “Like thousands of people across the country, I was contacted in recent days by a member of the HSE contact tracing team to say I had been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I followed all protocol and was tested. The result is negative for Covid-19.”

Mr Coveney did not specify who he was in close contact with, but he appeared on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live two weeks ago in studio with the broadcaster.

Mr Coveney added: “I would like to sincerely thank the HSE team for their professionalism and courtesy. Testing is going to be a reality for tens of thousands of people and it is vitally important that we all follow HSE direction in the interest of public health.”

In her email to staff, Byrne said: “As some of you may know, I tested positive for Covid-19.

“I made the decision that I wanted you all to know this at the earliest opportunity. The HSE contact tracing system worked with me over the weekend.”

She said she was getting better and was working with Medmark and her own GP on when she could return fully to work.

Byrne has been in self-isolation for over a week after experiencing cold-like symptoms associated with Covid-19.

She co-presented her TV show Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One last Monday while in isolation at home, and she is due to co-present tonight’s show in similar circumstances.

Staff were informed by management on Saturday that a case had been confirmed at the station.