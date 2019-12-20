Rotunda ultrasound machine appeal passes €76,500 target

Christmas has come early for staff at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, who have raised the money for a new heart ultrasound machine for extremely premature babies through an online initiative.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by staff in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) a week ago passed its target of €76,500 for the vital piece of equipment on Friday morning.

The appeal had raised some €10,000 by Thursday, when it featured on the front page of The Irish Times. Extensive media follow-up helped accelerate the rate of donations.

Shortly after 1pm on Friday it passed the target and 2pm more than €78,000 had been raised. More than 2,900 people have made donations, according to the website.

The target was reached despite the existence for a short time of a fake website purporting to be raising money for the cause, which was taken down before it could collect any funds.

Brainchild

The appeal was the brainchild of neonatologist Dr Afif El-Khuffash and colleagues from the unit. Potential donors were encouraged to give at least €5 so they could be entered in a draw to win a designer handbag or tickets for international rugby games.

Dr El-Khuffash said the existing ultrasound, known as an echocardiography machine, was reaching the end of its life and would need to be replaced within four to six months.

Every year, the NICU provides specialised care for more than 1,200 babies, some of whom weigh as little as 400g.

The equipment is used to assess heart structure and help decide which medication best suits the babies being treated. About 750 scans are carried out annually.

Staff behind the fundraising drive said they started the online funding drive because Government funding was not available for a replacement machine. The equipment currently in use was funded by the hospital’s charitable arm, the Rotunda Foundation.

The master of the Rotunda, Prof Fergal Malone, last month warned it was “only a matter of time” before more newborn babies were injured or died as a result of an overcrowding “crisis” in the hospital.

A lack of space in the State’s oldest and busiest maternity hospital was increasing the risk of infection and putting the lives of newborns at risk, he said.