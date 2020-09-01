Ronan Glynn: People aren’t wearing their face masks properly

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn has warned members of the public that wearing face coverings incorrectly could possibly increase their risk of contracting Covid-19.

Face coverings are now mandatory in various settings, including on public transport and in retail outlets.

Speaking at the National Public Health Emergency Team briefing on Monday night, Dr Glynn said while compliance with the regulations of face masks was high, many people were wearing them incorrectly.

“If you are wearing them, wear them properly. We’re seeing far too many people walking around with them under their chin, we’re seeing many people with their nose exposed,” Dr Glynn said. “Neither of those things provide protection and may increase the risk.”

Dr Glynn added that Nphet is “delighted” to see so many people wearing face masks where appropriate, but requested that they look at the guidance or HSE videos on the correct way to wear them

The acting CMO also said it is better to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose than wearing a visor.

Asked about workers in food and retail businesses wearing visors, Dr Glynn said the official guidance is that visors are “an acceptable alternative but they’re not as good as a face covering”.

“The simple message is: if possible, wear a face covering rather than a face visor. There will of course be scenarios where people can only wear a face visor and in those scenarios obviously that’s acceptable,” he added.

According to the HSE guidance on face masks, a cloth face covering should cover the nose and go under the chin.

It should fit snugly against the side of the face and be secured with ties or ear loops. The cloth covering should include at least two layers of fabric and allow for breathing without restriction, health officials say.

You should also wash your hands before and after putting on or taking off a face mask.

Unused face coverings should be held in a sealable waterproof bag, like a ziplock, and a second similar type bag should be carried for used face coverings.

The face coverings should be washed daily in a hot wash over 60 degrees with detergent.

If using a washing machine, you should be able to wash and machine dry it without damage or change to shape.