Rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations ‘a very concerning trend’, says Paul Reid

The chief executive of the Irish health service has described the rise in hospitalisations for Covid-19 as “a very concerning trend” and called on the public to take all necessary measures to protect friends, family and healthcare workers.

HSE chief Paul Reid tweeted late on Monday night that there are currently 90 people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 included 19 people in ICU, a sharp rise from the 23 hospitalisations and eight ICU patients four weeks ago.

“This is a very concerning trend,” warned Mr Reid. “Please ignore noises that relay otherwise. We all have to protect our family, friends and health workers from being the next number. Please let’s do it. We can.”

In another tweet, Mr Reid said 85,000 tests had been carried out over the past week but cautioned that testing “doesn’t provide us with a ‘suit of armour’ against the virus. Our first line of defence is ourselves and and what we do. It’s serious again but we can turn this around too.”

Official data released on Tuesday shows there are currently 90 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals and 96 suspected cases. There are 17 confirmed cases receiving ICU treatment and another eight ICU patients with suspected Covid-19. Of the confirmed ICU cases, nine are on a ventilator and of the suspected cases, three are using a ventilator.

Concerns are rising over the admission rate to hospitals, as even a relatively low number of Covid-19 cases disrupts normal procedures. Intensive care consultant John Bates urged the HSE on Tuesday morning to ensure that non-Covid-19 treatment continues in hospitals despite the rise in cases of the virus.

‘Small but steady increase’

Dr Bates told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that the “small but steady” increase in cases in recent weeks was a cause for concern heading into the winter months. The “usual business” of flu and other ailments will start to pick up shortly, he warned.

Tonight there are 90 people hospitalised,19 in ICU (23 & 8, 4 weeks ago).This is a very concerning trend.Please ignore noises that relay otherwise.We all have to protect our family, friends & health workers from being the next number. Please let's do it. We can #COVID19 @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) September 21, 2020

Dr Bates added that if there is a further increase in Covid-19 cases it would have a significant impact on non-Covid patients. Waiting lists had already increased substantially because hospitals had focused on Covid-19 care earlier this year, he said. “We need to continue non-Covid-19 work.”

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association said this week that an additional 2,000 hospital beds were needed almost immediately and that investment was required to increase space in hospitals to allow for social distancing.

However, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said more intensive care beds was not the solution to the spread of Covid-19 and that the State should not rely on beds “as a line of defence”.

The only way to prevent the spread of the virus is to limit contacts, Dr Henry told Newstalk Breakfast. Trained staff and the availability of specialist equipment such as ventilators were what led to a 79 per cent recovery rate earlier this year, he said.

However, Dr Henry did acknowledge that more beds are still badly needed. “Yes, we absolutely need more beds, they were at a miserable 225 and we’re at 278 beds now.”

Dr Henry said there had been some delays in the arrival of the flu vaccine, but further batches were due to arrive soon with sufficient quantities for the population.

He said the HSE was looking ahead to winter and planning for an increase in respiratory illnesses that could mimic Covid-19.

Asked if Christmas would have to be cancelled, he said “it should never be cancelled, but it will be in a different way.”

Further restrictions

The number of people infected with Covid-19 is expected to continue to rise over the coming days with the question of further restrictions in Dublin and other counties to be considered at the end of this week and early next week.

The numbers will be monitored closely in several counties over coming days, with Kildare a particular worry it is understood, as officials and Ministers consider the possibility of extending the Level 3 restrictions currently in place in Dublin. Officials say they are particularly concerned about Louth, Waterford, Limerick, Kildare, Leitrim, Donegal, Offaly and Wicklow.

A further 188 confirmed cases of the virus were reported on Monday night by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), 76 of them in Dublin.

This brings to 33,121 the total number of cases linked to the virus in the Republic. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of deaths at 1,792.

Of Monday’s cases, 25 are in Cork, 21 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, seven in Roscommon and seven in Waterford, with the remaining 23 cases spread across 12 counties.