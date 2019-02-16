Retendering children’s hospital contract not an option – Harris

Retendering the national children’s hospital contract is not an option, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris’s comments come after the national children’s hospital board believes there would be “little or no” international interest and limited domestic interest if they retendered the project following dramatic cost escalations.

“I’m happy for the project to continue,” Mr Harris said on RTÉ’s Marian Finucane Show on Saturday. “I want everyone to continue doing what they’ve signed up to do, build the project that’s been promised for decades.”

Bam, the construction firm, said on Friday it would step down from the

Children's hospital costs

construction of the hospital if the board asked it to do so.

However, confidential documents have revealed the board does not believe there will be enough interest in the market to build the hospital, the cost of which has risen to €1.7 billion from €800 million in 2014.

Equipping the building and providing IT pushes this bill up to €1.73 billion; this does not include the cost of family accommodation, a research centre, excess construction inflation and any other changes to clinical standards. The Government has commissioned consultants PwC to examine how the price of the hospital has grown to €1.7 billion.

Mr Harris said that the option of retendering was considered at the time that cost overruns first emerged, but that he had already decided to proceed with the project as retendering would cost more and would take longer, and that this decision which had been backed by the Government.

“I brought the recommendation to Government and Government agreed to get on with it . . . and that’s what the priority has to be,” he said

Regarding comments made about “low balling” by the Taoiseach in the Dáil last week, he said that Mr Varadkar had “expressed . . . a frustration a hell of a lot of us are feeling. “[HE] was saying if any company didn’t step up to the plate, let them face the consequences.”

Mr Harris said that he wanted the PwC team appointed to investigate the cost overruns to be allowed continue its work. “There’s an inquiry, we’ve commissioned it, can we let it look at the issues and see where it brings us,” he said, adding that it was sometimes forgotten that the hospital is currently under construction. “People are talking about this as tho it’s a concept for the future, it’s being built today,” he said.

Mr Harris was questioned in the Dáil earlier this week about the cost overruns and about his knowledge about when he found about them.

Mr Harris apologised “most sincerely” for not providing fuller information in reply to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen. The apology followed a statement by Mr Harris on September 18th last year in response to a question from Mr Cowen that the budget for the hospital “was in line with the expected expenditure profile”.

However, Mr Harris had been told on August 27th there were significant additional costs of €191 million, plus a further €200 million which was being disputed.