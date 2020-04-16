Relatives and staff: Are you concerned about Covid-19 in care homes?

The spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes is “a catastrophe in the making”, according to professor of infectious diseases at the Mater and Rotunda hospitals Prof Jack Lambert, with almost one-third of nursing homes in Ireland reporting cases of coronavirus. Staffing is emerging as a growing issue for nursing home providers, as is testing.

We would like to hear from relatives and staff members about their experiences and concerns over coronavirus in nursing homes, residential instutions, community hospitals and long-stay units.

Relatives and healthcare workers: Are you concerned about Covid-19 in nursing homes?

