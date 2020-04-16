Relatives and staff: Are you concerned about Covid-19 in care homes?

Staffing, testing and supplies of PPE among the challenges facing the sector

We would like to hear from relatives and staff members about their experiences and concerns over coronavirus in care homes. Photograph: iStock

The spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes is “a catastrophe in the making”, according to professor of infectious diseases at the Mater and Rotunda hospitals Prof Jack Lambert, with almost one-third of nursing homes in Ireland reporting cases of coronavirus. Staffing is emerging as a growing issue for nursing home providers, as is testing.

We would like to hear from relatives and staff members about their experiences and concerns over coronavirus in nursing homes, residential instutions, community hospitals and long-stay units.

You can contribute using this form. If you wish to remain anonymous, please indicate this with your submission and we will keep your name and details confidential. If you would prefer to speak to a journalist, please include your contact details and an outline of your experience.

Relatives and healthcare workers: Are you concerned about Covid-19 in nursing homes?

You may attach a photograph if you wish (this is not essential).

A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com.

Thank you.

