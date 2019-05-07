Rehab warns of withdrawal of services due to lack of funds

The Rehab Group has warned it will have to withdraw services as it will run out of money by the end of the year.

Representatives of the healthcare charity, which works with people with disabilities, will meet with Minister for Health Simon Harris on Tuesday afternoon to seek an extra €2million in funding.

Rehab spokeswoman Kathleen O’Meara said the organisation cannot operate without the required funding.

“Our concern first and foremost is for the people who use our services,” she said.

Ms O’Meara told RTÉ radio’s News at One that during the recession the service grew by 25 per cent, but this was not fully funded. The deficiencies in funding dated from that time, she said.

“We need €2million to break even this year,” she said.

Ms O’Meara said that under Rehab’s service agreement with the HSE they are required to give 12 months’ notice of withdrawal of service. “We have been in talks with them for three years, this shouldn’t be a surprise to the HSE,” she said.

Last July a resolution was passed by Rehab that this decision would be made if further funding was not made available.

In recent years the group had made efforts to cut costs such as selling its head office in Sandymount. It also closed down the defined pension fund, cut salaries and cut back on procurement costs, according to Ms O’Meara.

“This is a very difficult decision for the board to come to. We’re not in the business of walking away from our responsibility to 3,000 people. It’s sad that it has come to this,” she said.

“We’re committed to our services, we want to hear what the Minister has to say.”

Ms O’Meara said that even if notice is issued on Wednesday there will still be time to discuss funding. She said no more cuts could be made to save money.

Rehab had to abide by standards set by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on behalf of the State, she said. “It is important to do that, but there is a cost attached.”

She said insurance costs for the Rehab Group were €1 million this year, and those costs have “ jumped a lot”.

“It is unfortunate to have come to the wall, but we have no choice,” she said.