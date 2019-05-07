Rehab threat to withdraw services averted pending further talks

A threat by the Rehab Group to stop providing care services to the HSE due to funding concerns has been averted for now.

Following a meeting with the Minister for Health Simon Harris this Tuesday evening the Rehab Group said it will now delay the issuing of a notification to the HSE to terminate all care contracts “in order to engage in a week long process of intense discussion with the HSE in a bid to seek resolution”.

Rehab will meet Mr Harris again on May 15th at which point it hopes a solution will have been identified “which will safeguard these critical services for the 3,000 people in our care, and our 1,500 staff,” it said.

“We will continue to fight for the funding we need to safeguard these services which are so critical to the people we serve”.

Earlier on Tuesday Rehab warned it would have to withdraw services as it would run out of money by the end of the year. It was seeking an extra €2million in funding.

Rehab spokeswoman Kathleen O’Meara said the organisation could not operate without the required funding.

Ms O’Meara told RTÉ radio’s News at One that during the recession the service grew by 25 per cent, but this was not fully funded. The deficiencies in funding dated from that time, she said.

“We need €2million to break even this year,” she said.

Ms O’Meara said that under Rehab’s service agreement with the HSE they are required to give 12 months’ notice of withdrawal of service. “We have been in talks with them for three years, this shouldn’t be a surprise to the HSE,” she said.

Last July a resolution was passed by Rehab that this decision would be made if further funding was not made available.

In recent years the group had made efforts to cut costs such as selling its head office in Sandymount, Dublin. It also closed down the defined pension fund, cut salaries and cut back on procurement costs, according to Ms O’Meara.

“This is a very difficult decision for the board to come to. We’re not in the business of walking away from our responsibility to 3,000 people. It’s sad that it has come to this,” she said.

“We’re committed to our services, we want to hear what the Minister has to say.”

Rehab had to abide by standards set by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on behalf of the State, she said. “It is important to do that, but there is a cost attached.”

She said insurance costs for the Rehab Group were €1 million this year, and those costs have “ jumped a lot”.

“It is unfortunate to have come to the wall, but we have no choice,” she said.