Reducing social distancing to 1m ‘could double risk’ of coronavirus infection

Cutting social distancing from 2 metres to 1 metre could double the risk of infection from coronavirus, a new study suggests.

Keeping a distance of over 1 metre from other people is associated with a much lower risk of infection compared to less than 1 metre, while the risk of infection may halve for every metre up to 3 metres, the research published in The Lancet says.

Opposition politicians and businesses have been pressing for a relaxation to Ireland’s 2-metre social distancing rule, saying a 1-metre rule would allow businesses to serve more customers while keeping low the risk of infection.

However, the Lancet study, which formed its conclusions from an analysis of nine pieces of research on the issue, puts the risk of infection at 3 per cent where people stand more than 1 metre away, compared to 13 per cent if within 1 metre.

The study, which was partially funded by the World Health Organisation, says the certainty of their evidence of physical distancing is moderate.

Separately, the study finds that face coverings and masks might protect both healthcare workers and the general public against infection with coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, and protective eye covering may also provide additional benefit, although the certainty of the evidence is low for both forms of protection.

Even when properly used and combined, none of these interventions offers complete protection and other basic protective measures, such as hand hygiene, are essential to reduce transmission, it says.