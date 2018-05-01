Redacted text of note Harris received about Phelan case

The following is the redacted version of a briefing note about Vicky Phelan’s High Court case sent to Minister for Health Simon Harris on April 16th. It was released by the Government on May 1st.

CervicalCheck: Patient claim following a diagnosis of cervical cancer

Briefing Note for Minister Harris

Issue:

A patient is taking a case against the HSE (National Screening Service CervicalCheck) and Med Lab/Clinical Pathology Laboratories Ltd, the company providing cytopathology for CervicalCheck.

In May 2011 the patient received cervical cancer screening through CervicalCheck; no abnormalities were reported.

A subsequent (routine) screening through CervicalCheck in June 2014 detected high-grade abnormalities and the patient was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2014.

The patient’s case is (i) that the 2011 screening test was falsely reported as negative and that the test was in keeping with a diagnosis of “query squamous cell carcinoma” and (ii) in relation to the non-disclosure of a CervicalCheck standard review process (clinical cancer audit) and of the outcome of this.

The State Claims Agency (SCA) is managing the case on behalf of the HSE. It has advised that:

i) liability for the 2011 screening test tests with the laboratory only (as per HSE contract with the lab, and as acknowledged by BLM solicitors, representing the lab);

ii) the SCA is of the view that a claim for exemplary damages in relation to the non-disclosure of the CervicalCheck standard review process is likely to fail/be dropped, in the absence of any evidence of bad faith by the HSE in this regard.

Mediation discussions between the patient and the laboratory were held on Monday 9th April. The SCA informed the Department that no agreement was reached; the laboratory’s insurance company required complete confidentiality as a condition of any settlement and this was not acceptable to the plaintiff.

Pre-trial discussions with a judge took piece on 10th and 12th April; the matter may progress to the High Court on 19th April.

The SCA has advised that they understand that BLM solicitors endeavour to settle the case on the best possible terms. in its view the case is likely to be settled shortly before going to court. The SCA is of the view that publicity around the case and/or settlement is likely.

Background

[Text has been redacted]

CervicalCheck initiated a clinical cancer audit of the patient’s case, as per protocol for all notified cases of cervical cancer, in September 2014.

As part of the audit the initial cervical cytology test taken in 2011 was reviewed. [Text redacted]

The clinical cancer audit was closed in December 2014.

At the time in 2014, the outcomes of clinical cancer audits were used by CervicalCheck for education and training purposes only. (See Appendices)

HSE Position

BLM solicitors have shared a copy of an expert report with the SCA which we understand will form part of the laboratory’s defence in the context of liability and causation.

The report was prepared by Tim D Feit, Member of the University of Wisconsin, Madison Cytotechnology Advisory Committee.

[Text redacted]

The National Screening Service and Jerome Coffey, Head of the National Cancer Control Programme, have advised the Department in writing that they do not consider this to be a patient safety incident but rather a reflection of the known limitations of the current screening test.

The current primary screening test used by CervicalCheck is a cytology test which is known to have low sensitivity (60%-75%) i.e. it produces a not insignificant number of false negative results. This known limitation of the test is one of the reasons for screening women at regular intervals.

A switch to HPV testing as the primary screening test in CervicalCheck has been approved and will be introduced in late 2018. The accuracy of primary HPV testing is significantly higher than the current liquid-based cytology testing and will therefore result in fewer women receiving a false negative result.

The National Screening Service has assured the Department that no quality issues have arisen in relation to the US laboratory which performed the 2011 test. (Under current contractual arrangements with CervicalCheck, MedLab carry out their work through a laboratory in Ireland. )

All laboratories that work with the programme, in addition to being accredited by national authorities, must comply with the programme’s quality assurance guidelines.

CervicalCheck monitors the performance of individual cytoscreeners on a regular basis to ensure that any variation in individual practice is identified and followed up appropriately.

When CervicalCheck is notified of a cervical cancer diagnosis a standardised review process (clinical cancer audit) is undertaken.

The Department is in consultation with the HSE in regard to their preparation of a press statement on the matter.

Suggested Quote for the Minister (if required following conclusion of legal proceedings)

“I acknowledge the severe distress that this issue has caused to the patient involved, and to her family. Cancer screening programmes, offered through the National Screening Service, aim to detect cancer as early as possible, leading to better treatment options and outcomes for patients. CervicalCheck has detected over 50,000 pre-cancerous changes in women since 2008, but no screening programme can prevent all cases of cervical cancer.

“I recently approved a proposal from the National Screening Service to move to HPV testing as the primary test for cervical cancer from October 2018. HPV is associated with 70% of all cervical cancers and I would stress to women the importance of CervicalCheck and the HPV vaccination programme as key measures in reducing their risk of developing cervical cancer.”

[Name redacted]

Cancer, Blood Organs Policy Unit

16 April 2018