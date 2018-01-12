Recruitment for head of Sláintecare underway

The recruitment process for the role of executive director of the Sláintecare Programme Office is underway, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Last month, the Department of Health urged the Department of Public Expenditure to sanction a salary package between €147,000 and €171,000 for the role. It also suggested a “flexible payment” or performance bonus of €24,000 be offered. The Department has not discosed whether this was given the go-ahead.

Government sources indicated on Thursday there would be “some flexibility in terms of the package provided to the successful candidate, the full details of which will be agreed as part of final contract negotiations”.

“The package will be commensurate with the importance of the role,” added the source.

The chosen candidate will be charged with leading and managing reform of the health sector, working in partnership with key stakeholders across the health system.

Mr Harris said the recruitment process would seek to attract very senior candidates with a strong track record in implementing large scale programmes of reform.

“This will be the largest level of reform ever undertaken in the health sector, if not the public service and it is essential that we get the right person with the right skills and experience,” he said.

“We are all aware of the challenges of implementing change in our health system. Healthcare delivery is a complex endeavour and we in Ireland are not unique in encountering a variety of challenges.”