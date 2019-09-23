Record overcrowding again at Limerick hospital as 81 patients await bed

Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick has again hit record levels, with 81 patients waiting for admission in its emergency department on Monday morning.

This is the third time this year the hospital has recorded the highest level of overcrowding of any Irish hospital, following previous spikes in April and July.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which counts patients waiting for admission nationally as part of its TrolleyWatch monitoring, blamed the latest problems on understaffing.

“There are a hundred unfilled nursing posts at the hospital, and the HSE are not allowing management to recruit graduating nurses and midwives. The recruitment ban has got to go,” said INMO industrial relations officer for Limerick Mary Fogarty.

“Our members are looking to winter with a sense of dread. If this is what’s happening in temperate months, things can only get worse as accidents and illnesses increase in colder weather.”

Ms Fogarty called for services to be curtailed in order to clear the overcrowding. “This is a matter of public safety. Eighty-one patients on trolleys is what you’d expect after a natural disaster, not on an ordinary Monday. It’s time for direct, high-level HSE intervention.”

Over a thousand patients have been forced to wait on trolleys in UHL this month, according to the union. This is already the worst September on record for the hospital, with a week still remaining.

Last year, UHL was also the most overcrowded hospital, with 10,000 patients waiting without beds.

Senior medical staff have blamed the Limerick facility’s problems on underfunding vis a vis other comparable hospitals.

Across the country, 534 admitted patients were waiting for beds on Monday morning; 382 in the emergency department, and 152 in wards elsewhere in a hospital. Cork University Hospital had 62 patients waiting for admission.