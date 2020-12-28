Record number of new lab tests for Covid-19 as virus ‘very active’

There was a record number of new lab tests for Covid-19 in the State just before Christmas at 23,000 on December 23rd, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry ,has said.

He said contact tracing had also seen a “big big” increase from 9,000 cases per week to more than 30,000 per week from December 22nd.

“All this shows the virus is very active out there in the community and it’s replicating - there are multiple outbreaks and we see also the arrival of this new strain from London and the south east of England which is now the dominant strain there,” he said.

Dr Henry said that based on the current growth rate, “ if this continues unmitigated without any change in the sharp upcurve that we’re seeing we will certainly see large numbers of cases which inevitably will translate into hospitalisations, occupancy of intensive care units and unfortunately death”.

He told RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland that there has been a sharp rise in the admission in acute hospitals in the past week and those becoming sick with Covid within acute hospitals, the numbers at 8pm last night were 325.

He said the other side o the story was the large number of empty beds, 1467, as of Sunday night, and a sharp decrease in the trolleys as compared to this time last year.

“What is happening is one of the few unexpected bonuses of this pandemic is we’ve seen no lab recorded influenza cases to date this year. We’ve seen a sharp decrease in other seasonal viruses to the extent that other non-Covid illnesses are not presenting in the volumes we would usually expect around the Christmas period,” he added.

Dr Henry also defended the pace of the Covid vaccination programme in the State , saying it was not a question of speed, but a question of safety. There was a need to demonstrate that the programme was being rolled out safely. As other vaccines are approved the pace of the programme will increase, he explained. The first vaccines are due to be given on Tuesday, although some other European countries began innoculations on Sunday.

The behaviour of the public remained the primary factor in controlling the spread of the virus, he said. Dr Henry urged people to reduce the number of contacts and to follow public health advice.

A further 744 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths were reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Sunday , which believes the disease is circulating at a higher rate than the numbers reflect.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Department of Health said a total of 86,129 cases have been confirmed in the State to date and 2,204 deaths related to the disease have been reported since the pandemic began.

Sunday’s numbers were considerably lower than the record 1,296 cases reported a day earlier, but chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he believed this reflected the fact that fewer tests were carried out on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

He said that Nphet believes “there are higher levels of disease circulating in the community than today’s reported numbers reflect”.

“We expect, therefore, to see a large increase in cases reported over the coming days,” he added.

Of the latest cases, 246 were in Dublin with 131 in Cork, 51 in Limerick, 40 in Wexford, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 243 cases were spread across 19 counties.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of hospitalisations in the last two weeks from less than 190 to 324 today,” Dr Holohan said. “This indicates a deteriorating disease trajectory nationally and is a significant reminder of the severity of this disease.

“There have been further increases across key indicators of Covid-19 right across the country and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated in recent days.”

The 14-day incidence rate stands at 209.6 cases per 100,000 people nationally, with the highest rates in Donegal (425.9) and Wexford (348.6). The incidence rate in Dublin is 249.1 with the lowest levels in Leitrim (68.7) and Offaly (83.4).