Record 656 patients waiting for hospital beds, nurses say

The number of people in hospital emergency departments or on wards waiting for a bed has reached a record high of 656.

It is only the fourth time the number has exceeded 600, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) ‘Trolley Watch’, which monitors overcrowding in emergency departments on a daily basis.

The previous high figure was 612 which was reached this time last year. The beginning of January typically sees the highest trolley numbers of the year following the Christmas break and as a result of the spread of flu.

Members of the HSE’s Emergency Department Taskforce are to meet with the INMO to discuss measures to speed up admissions. It is understood the meeting will take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

There are concerns the trolley problem will become more acute over the month if the flu epidemic grows worse as it has in other countries.

Australia and New Zealand have both seen hospital admission numbers double this winter due to the spread of flu.

“Our concern is, if this gets worse, what plans are there in place to ensure the maximum availability of beds?” INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghada said. “If the flu epidemic gets worse we’re not confident the Irish public health service will cope. We’re hoping the HSE will have plans in place to demonstrate to us that they can cope.”

Likely higher

The INMO said there were currently 460 people waiting on trolleys and 196 in wards waiting for hospital beds. However, the figure is likely to be higher as St Vincent’s Hospital did not provide numbers for those waiting in its wards.

According to the INMO survey, St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has the highest number of people waiting for beds (57), followed by University Hospital Limerick (55) and South Tipperary General Hospital (45).

Earlier, the HSE’s assistant national director for health protection called on people to get the flu vaccine, saying flu season could run for six to eight more weeks.

Dr Kevin Kelleher said that 190 people had been hospitalised with the flu so far this winter with, 65 of these in the week before Christmas.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the virus which is being referred to as the Australian Flu is actually the same virus that was in Ireland last winter.

He said the current flu virus is a combination of two viruses- the H3 and B viruses. The flu vaccine covers the A virus, but not the B virus. Dr Kelleher said it is important for people with pre existing conditions to get the vaccine.

Dr Kelleher said that while the health system had plans in place for handling cases of flu, some scheduled operations would have to be cancelled, he admitted to create capacity to deal with the flu.

“It is a balancing act. We try to reduce planned activity. We had this flu virus last year and it was one of the worst flu seasons in the last decade. We can’t say if this will be as bad, it is difficult to predict.”

Emergency medicine consultant Dr Fergal Hickey said that the acute shortage of hospital beds was exacerbating the problem. Children are on trolleys at the three paediatric hospitals, a situation which was unheard of before, he claimed.

Dr Hickey welcomed the full capacity protocol which had been implemented in a number of hospitals. This was the safest option, he added, but “it is a sticking plaster solution” to a very serious problem.

Highest spending

Ireland’s hospital bed figures are among the lowest in the OECD while health spending is among the highest, he said. However, there needs to be significant capital spending across the system, not just on two major projects.

The INMO on Tuesday said that nearly 100,000 patients deemed to require admission to a hospital spent time on a trolley prior to being placed in a bed last year.

It also forecast that hospital emergency departments would face a surge in the coming days in the aftermath of the Christmas holidays.

The organisation said the number of patients on trolleys increased 6 per cent last year. It said that throughout 2017 a total of 98,981 admitted patients were recorded as waiting for a bed after being determined by a doctor to require admission to a hospital. This compared with 93,621 in 2016.