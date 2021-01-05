Rate of hospitalisation of more concern than in March, says HSE official

The current rate of hospitalisations with Covid-19 is of more concern that during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a HSE official has said.

Liam Woods, the HSE’s national director of acute operations, said that in his six years in the position, he had not seen a threat of the same level as the current Covid-19 surge.

Mr Woods told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the projections of the numbers who will need hospitalisation were of more concern than during the first wave. However, preparatory work had already been carried out last March and April with regard to supply of ventilators and oxygen.

On Monday evening. the National Public Health Emergency Team warned that by mid-January, there could be a “possibility” of 1,500-2,000 people in hospital, including 200-400 in ICU.

Mr Woods said discussions with private hospitals were ongoing to enable the transfer of some cancer care to private hospitals to free up beds in public hospitals.

“We are already doing some of that. There has been a lot of co-operation from the private sector.”

He said the key point was to create capacity which had led to the cancellation of all non-urgent procedures. “We have to create the space and capacity.”

There were 287 intensive care beds available in the State, he said. These were fully staffed and available within the public system and if necessary that number could increase to 350 beds with extra care capacity.

While more physical intensive care beds could be available in some hospitals, he said the issue was the shortage of trained staff to “run” these beds. Staff could be redeployed from other areas within the hospitals, significant training was being done, but it would not make up for fully qualified staff.

“We have to work right now with what we have.”

Mr Woods pointed out that all times there were far more people in hospital who were non-Covid and who could need an ICU bed, which emphasised the importance of the co-operation with the private hospitals.

As of 8am on Tuesday morning, there were 744 people in hospital with Covid-19 with 73 in ICU, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s Covid-19 hub.

Responding to a question about the number of frontline staff who are at present themselves off work with Covid-19, Mr Woods said that in a normal winter the figure could be three to four percent of HSE personnel. At the peak of the Covid crisis last year 5,000 staff were off work due to the virus.

Fortunately, the low trolley numbers and the fact that no flu cases have been reported had eased some of the usual winter pressure on services, he said.

On the same programme, Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall urged the Minister for Health to explain the time scale of the wider Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Ms Shortall said there was a high level of expectation from people over when they could access the service. However, nothing was known about delivery dates, she said.

She urged the Minister “to be frank” about who would be administering the vaccines and clarify what role GPs and pharmacists would play.

Ms Shortall asked would retired nurses and doctors be brought back to administer the vaccine given that the health service was already at capacity.

The HSE was not ready to properly implement the vaccine programme, she said. It did not have an IT system in place to record and trace vaccinations or for informed consent. She said that was “inexcusable”.

The vaccination programme had been due to commence in nursing homes on Monday, but that had not happened, Ms Shortall said. She acknowledged that there were “several outbreaks” of Covid-19 in nursing homes, at last count there were 50. That would delay delivery of the vaccine.

Delivery of the vaccine seemed to be the problem, said Ms Shortall. It was very disappointing that only 4,000 vaccinations had been carried out to date.

Mr Donnelly said on Monday that the programme was being accelerated due to an earlier-than-planned shipment of 35,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, an increase from 20,000, that is earmarked for 20 hospitals and 25 nursing homes this week.

He said vaccinations would be increased to 40,000 per week as more supplies become available. HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that doses will be given out seven days a week.