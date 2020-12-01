Q&A: Why do we keep failing on addressing air pollution?

Smog similar to the worst days of grey winters during the 1980s returned with vengeance last weekend in spite of a 30-year smoky coal ban in Dublin.

But the problem was widespread; air pollution was evident with EU guideline limits being breached in many towns and cities over the past week including Ennis, Tralee, Cork, Macroom and Enniscorthy.

Pollution levels in the Dublin suburbs of Rathmines and Ringsend were up to 15 times higher than EU and World Health Organisation guidelines at the weekend.

M2.5 is associated with pollution from burning solid fuels, while PM10 is associated with pollution from traffic. WHO air quality guidelines stipulate that PM2.5 should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic metre, or 25 micrograms on a 24-hour average. However, last week these limits were exceeded frequently, with recorded levels of PM2.5 reaching almost 400 in Ringsend, and more than 300 in Rathmines. Levels in some towns across the country were as high, with Ennis, Co Clare reaching 393.23 on Sunday night.

In all probability no urban area escaped; a scenario which underlines the urgent need for better environmental and health policies, backed by more rigorous regulations – though overall air quality in Ireland is good.

Smoky coal is banned in some urban areas (albeit most major cities and town) and not in others in spite of its negative effects on all people living in all built-up areas.

In the meantime, seven Irish people die from the effects of air pollution every 48 hours. The most recent EPA Air Quality Report noted WHO guideline values were exceeded at 33 EPA monitoring stations, “mostly due to the levels of fine particles in our air”.

To what extent does weather have an impact on air quality?

Weather conditions such as lack of wind, cold temperatures, combined with local geographical features can cause smoke from fossil fuels to remain in place, resulting in serious air pollution.

In Dublin, for example, winds were light and smoke remained in place over the city especially at evening time when people lit fires and operated fossil-fuelled heating systems. This would inevitably have serious health implications for residents, according to air pollution experts.

These high air pollution events are not unexpected for this time of year and are connected to high-pressure meteorological systems leading to slack winds and low temperatures, explains Prof Colin O’Dowd of NUIG Centre for Climate & Air Pollution Studies (CCAPS). “Unfortunately, the situation is probably being exacerbated by Level 5 restrictions, where more people are staying at home burning wood, coal and peat.”

Weather issues aside, there is increasing evidence indicating coal, peat and wet wood should have no place in the energy system any more, because of health effects that for too long were underestimated.

What air pollutants are to blame?

The EPA has consistently pointed the finger at fine particulate matter (PM). This is suspended dust that, when inhaled, has an adverse effect on respiratory diseases and is associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchial asthma, strokes, heart disease and some cancers, while increasing mortality rates of these diseases.

PM2.5 is associated with pollution from burning solid fuels – while PM10 is associated with pollution from traffic. The bottom line is that associated PM2.5 pollution from these fires, is a deadly pollutant, O’Dowd adds.

What’s the solution?

The case for a nationwide prohibition on smoky coal is clear. There is a case for proceeding with a nationwide ban on smoky fuels, including peat and wet wood, in line with latest scientific evidence, after that.

It is imperative that the smoky coal ban is extended nationwide if we are to protect lives, O’Dowd insists. “Across the water, owners of wood burners, stoves and open fires in England will no longer be able to buy house coal or wet wood, under a ban to be rolled out from next year.”

Air pollution in the form of PM2.5 does not recognise town or city boundaries.

Are these measures not too drastic given current fuel-use patterns?

Many people are in fuel poverty and reliant on fossils fuels, peat and wood to heat their homes. Scaled-up supports will be needed to help them change, part of what’s known as the “just transition” as the country decarbonises.

Supporting initiatives could include green taxes to make “dirty” fuels more expensive; new fuel standards such as wood moisture content (“wet” wood emits more PM2.5); support for people to transition from turf to cleaner fuels and spelling out emission standards for new stoves.

What other steps are needed?

The use of heat pumps in a major retrofitting programme – as planned by the Government – will be a big enabling step resulting in much cleaner air inside and outside houses.

Replacing the Air Pollution Act 1987 with a new clean air act driven by priority for health issues, and adhering to WHO pollution limits, which are stricter than current EU limits, is necessary. This should be part of the long overdue national clean air strategy expected shortly.

There is also a pressing need to liaise with authorities in Northern Ireland on transboundary air pollution with a focus on ending the smuggling of prohibited fuels.

Legislative reforms to enable stronger enforcement related to air pollution and smoky fuel use including better classification of fuel types should also play their part.

Do we know the full health consequences of air pollution?

The short answer is no. More research needs to be done on the effects of indoor and outdoor air pollution, says Dr Clare Noone, who is also based in CCAPS. “We are currently working on a pilot study in Galway that will look at the interaction between indoor and outdoor PM2.5 air pollution.

“From a climate perspective, she adds, Ireland imports 90 per cent of its energy as fossil fuels, which negatively impacts our environment, our air quality, and our health. Transitioning away from burning coal and peat is a win-win for climate and air pollution.”