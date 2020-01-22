Q&A: What is the new coronavirus and should Irish people be concerned?

An outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has killed 17 people and caused hundreds to fall ill. Just weeks after it emerged, the virus has spread to other countries in Asia and one case has been announced in the US.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses, which can infect animals and people, are a large family of viruses that can cause illnesses of the respiratory tract. They are so named for the spikes protruding from their membranes, which resemble the corona around the sun.

The new virus which has emerged in Wuhan in China is closely related to the SARS virus, which killed almost 800 people around the world in a 2003 outbreak.

What are the symptoms?

Some coronaviruses cause mild disease such as the common cold, but others are associated with more severe conditions such as SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). And while some viruses transmit easily from person to person, others do not.

According to Chinese authorities, the new virus can cause severe illness in some patients and does not transmit readily between people. Symptoms present about two weeks after infection.

How did we find out about it?

Last New Year’s Eve, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organisation of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan City, in Hubei province. The cases were linked to a market where live fish, animals and birds were sold; it has since been shut down. A week later, a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified as the cause of the outbreak.

Should we be worried in Ireland?

In the space of a few weeks, the virus has spread through China and cases have been reported in five other countries. The number of human infections stands at over 500. From the information available so far, most of these victims had underlying conditions, indicating that the virus strikes mostly at those most vulnerable.

Prof Samuel McConkey, an infectious diseases expert at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, says it is likely the new virus will spread to dozens of other countries. But he stresses that there is “so much uncertainty” about how infectious it is and what level of symptoms it causes it is difficult to predict what will happen, given the limited information available so far.

Irish authorities say the risk from importation of the virus into the EU “is deemed to be low at this time”. According to the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre, “there is much more to learn” about how the virus spreads and the severity of illnesses it causes.

Can our health service cope with an outbreak?

As we know, levels of activity in many Irish hospitals are bordering on unsafe levels, making them ill-placed to deal with any new health threat. Dr McConkey says the impact of the new virus, if it turns out to be as serious as SARS was over a decade ago, could be similar to that of the surge in flu cases seen this winter.

Existing tests for TB and flu could be adapted quickly to test rapidly for the new virus, he says, and traditional infection control measures, such as proper hand hygiene and protective masks would play a big role in any response.

There is at the moment no vaccine to treat this virus and no proven antiviral treatment, and patients would be provided with supportive care, such as the provision of oxygen, while recuperating.

What else could we be doing?

There are no direct flights between Ireland and Wuhan, but there are three flights a week with London. Some US and Australian cities have begun screening air passengers from Wuhan, but it seems unlikely Europe will follow suit at this stage.