Public urged to stop throwing used masks and gloves on the ground

Dublin City Council has urged the public not to increase the risk of spreading coronavirus by throwing used disposable gloves and masks on the ground.

Certain parts of the city have seen a marked increase in the amount of gloves and masks being littered by people using them to protect themselves during the Covid-19 crisis, the council said.

It appealed to people to dispose safely of these items and “not simply drop them on the ground”.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, said the responsible disposal of gloves and masks was essential to saving lives.

“Our enemy is a virus and as such it is unseen. Our invisible enemy lurks around a lot of corners. We need to be mindful about how we dispose of used latex gloves and masks as they could contain the virus. Doing whatever we can to stop the spread of the virus and thereby save lives is critical and this includes being responsible for the safe disposal of face masks and gloves.”

The council said it has seen a “huge increase” in illegal dumping in general, at a time when it was operating at a reduced staff capacity.

“Like most organisations Dublin City Council is under added pressure during this pandemic to deliver as many services as possible. We are seeking the cooperation of the public to help us do that during what is a very challenging time,” Bernie Lillis, litter prevention officer with the council said.