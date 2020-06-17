Pub time slots of 105 minutes to be allowed under final guidelines

Pubs intending to open from the end of the month can provide a time slot of an hour and three quarters for customers under final guidelines for the industry.

Businesses will also be allowed to implement a one-metre physical distancing guideline in “permitted controlled environments.”

Following pressure from industry representatives, the seating time in pubs has changed from 90 minutes to 105 minutes with an additional 15 minutes between bookings, which is two hours in total.

“The 15 minutes has been added to allow for adequate cleaning and to ensure customers leave and enter without mixing,” the guidelines state.

Businesses will now also be required to collect the contact information of just the “party lead”.

Previously, the original HPSC guidance stated that this should be collected for the full group.

The guidance says that where at all practical workers in pubs should provide services to only one gathering and should not move between different function rooms.

It says toilets should not be used simultaneously by multiple gatherings. Pubs will also be asked to make regular announcements to remind customers to follow social distancing advice and wash their hands regularly and will be asked to place plexiglass barriers at tills and counters.

Customers will also have to be seated at a table except when using the toilet, paying and departing.

Pubs will be required to serve a “substantial meal” for which it would be reasonable to charge not less than €9. Physical distancing of at least one metre should be maintained between people seated at tables.

Pre booking will be encouraged as much as possible and a text may be sent to remind the customer to stay away if unwell.

A distance of two metres and a minimum of one metre should be maintained between employees. Where two metres is not possible “all other measures to protect employees should be in place,” the guidance says.

Previously Dr Tony Holohan, the State’s chief medical officer, had said pubs operating as restaurants would not mean several people meeting up “for a few pints and having a packet of peanuts”.

Pubs reopening as restaurants would not need a restaurant licence to do so, the Government has said.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said the guidelines are “intended to provide clarity to businesses so that they can reopen safely on June 29th.”