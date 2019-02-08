Psychiatric nurses’ union announces three further strike days

Psychiatric nurses are to go on strike for three days in the week after next in addition to the three 24-hour stoppages scheduled for next week.

The decision to escalate the strike action was taken by the national executive of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) at a meeting on Friday.

The PNA was not present at talks at the Labour Court on Friday aimed at finding a resolution to the current dispute by nurses, midwives and psychiatric nurses over pay and staffing issues.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and the PNA are scheduled to stage three strikes next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The INMO is also planning further strikes on Tuesday and Thursday, February 19 th and 21st.

The PNA is now planning to hold stoppages on Tuesday 19th, Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st February.