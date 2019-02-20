Psychiatric nurses seek to resolve staffing dispute at Labout Court

Psychiatric nurses are holding talks at the Labour Court on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve a dispute over recruitment and retention issues which led to disruption in the country’s mental health services over recent weeks.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) is not covered by the Labour Court proposals that emerged last week to avert planned work stoppages by members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The PNA suspended its own scheduled strike action last week to allow further talks to take place.

Peter Hughes, PNA general secretary, said his union had not received a recommendation from the Labour Court to try resolve the current dispute.

He said despite talks at the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday there were a number of issues that remained to be resolved.

The PNA has argued that pay needed to be improved to tackle recruitment and retention issues in mental health services.

Mr Hughes said official figures released this week showed the HSE paid out €47 million last year securing staff through agencies to work in its community health organisations. He said a lot of this money would be spent in the mental health area.

He said the mental health services also had an overtime bill of €16 million.