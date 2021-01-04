Pregnancy and Covid: Partners excluded from scans at Rotunda Hospital

Partners of pregnant women will no longer be able to attend routine 20-week anatomy scans from Tuesday, January 5th, at one of Dublin’s main maternity hospitals.

The Rotunda Hospital said the decision was taken by executive management due to the surge in community-acquired Covid-19 infections and the move to Level 5 restrictions.

“All other interim visiting arrangements will remain unchanged at this time,” the hospital said on Monday.

The anomaly scans are considered a key check-up during a pregnancy, showing that a baby is growing and developing normally. However, they can also reveal whether there are potential health problems or whether the baby is growing too slowly.

Just last month, the Health Service Executive (HSE) reversed its prohibition on partners of pregnant women attending maternity hospitals for 20-week scans and surgical interventions.

It came after a huge backlash from couples using maternity services, some of whom described the ban as inhumane, cruel and heartbreaking.

Record infection numbers

A daily record of 4,962 Covid-19 cases was confirmed on Sunday, pushing overall infection numbers beyond the 100,000 mark, and seven additional deaths were reported.

The head of the HSE has warned that the daily number of positive Covid-19 tests will reach 7,000.

Paul Reid said the HSE is now meeting a level of demand that is “coming at us at an absolutely phenomenal rate”.