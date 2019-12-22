Pesto sauces recalled over fears of unaccounted peanuts

A number of pesto sauces are being recalled over fears they may contain peanuts not accounted for on the labels.

The alert was issued by the Food Safety Authority on Saturday.

The products, made by the company Salca, are deemed a health risk to anyone who may have an allergy to peanuts.

The products affected are:

Classic Basil Pesto – 90g, 190g, 290g, Pots (45g & 2x45g), 950g

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto – 190g, Pots (45g & 2x45g)

Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto – 190g

Reduced Fat Basil Pesto – 190g

Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto – 190g

Truffle Pesto – 90g}

‘Nduja Pesto – 90g

Gift Pack: Trio of Pesto – 3 x 90g

Black Olive Pesto – 190g

Vegan Basil Pesto – 190g, 950g