People with severe eczema face 20% increased risk of stroke, study shows

Adults with severe eczema have an increased risk of cardiovascular problems, according to a new study.

The study, published by the “British Medical Journal”, found that severe eczema in adults is linked with increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

According to the Irish Skincare Foundation, eczema affects one in five children in Ireland and about one in 12 adults.

A research team at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine analysed data from the UK’s Clinical Practice Research Datalink of more than 385,000 adults with atopic eczema.

They cross-examined these with patients of similar age and sex who did not have eczema. Patients were put into groups of mild, moderate or severe atopic eczema and were monitored for an average of five years.

Major cardiovascular actions were recorded – heart attack (myocardial infarction), unstable angina, heart failure, irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation), stroke and cardiovascular death. The study took known cardiovascular risk factors into account, such as weight (BMI), smoking, alcohol intake and physical activity.

Unstable angina

Researchers found that patients with severe eczema were at a 20 per cent increased risk of stroke, 40 to 50 per cent increased risk of unstable angina, myocardial infarction, atrial fibrillation and cardiovascular death.

Almost 70 per cent of severe eczema patients had an increased risk of heart failure.

“Severe and predominantly active atopic eczema are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular outcomes. Targeting cardiovascular prevention strategies among these patients should be considered,” the authors say.

John Ingram, consultant dermatologist at Cardiff University, said these results have helped to clarify the conflicting evidence concerning the link between eczema and cardiovascular problems.

This “BMJ” study is the largest study to date to assess the association between the two. However, researchers acknowledge this is an observational study and it had limitations.