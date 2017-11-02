People in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area report best health

There is a significant difference in people’s view of their health depending on where they live, according to latest figures from the 2016 Census published on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office.

Nine out of 10 people in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area reported their health as good or very good, the highest in the State. The second highest was Co Meath, where 89.6 per cent of people who completed the Census last year said their health was good or very good. These were followed by Co Kildare (89.5 percent) and Cork county (89.5 per cent).

The area where people considered themselves to have the lowest level of good health was Dublin City (82.8 per cent), followed by Cork City (83.6 per cent), and Co Longford (85.3 per cent).

The Census figures outlined a link between a person’s employment and their perceived health. In total 96 per cent of workers classed as “professional” said they were in good or very good health, which fell to 83 per cent among “unskilled” workers.

The Census statistics show 0.5 per cent of professionals described their health as bad or very bad, compared to 2.6 per cent of unskilled workers. Census 2016 was the second census in which the Irish public were asked to rate their own health.

The town where residents had the best view of their health in Ireland was Malahide, North County Dublin, where 92.5 per cent of residents described their health as good, and less than 1 per cent said their health was bad or very bad.

Foxrock

People living in disadvantaged areas in west Dublin and the north inner city reported significantly higher rates of poor health than other parts of the capital, according to the Census figures for each local area electoral division.

In Kilmore, north Dublin 4.1 per cent of residents said their health was poor, eight times higher than the most affluent areas in Dublin.

In Ballymun 3.9 per cent of people described their health as bad or very bad, with similar rates of poor health in other disadvantaged areas across the city including; Cabra West (3.8); Crumlin (3.5); Priorswood (3.5); and Ballybough (3.2).

Most other cities also had significant differences in the health of people living in disadvantaged and wealthier areas areas. In Cork city 3.4 per cent of people in the Churchfield area described their health as bad, as did 3.5 per cent of people living in Blackpool. In Douglas, just outside Cork city 0.9 per cent of Census respondents said their health was poor.

In Limerick city 5.8 per cent of people in Farranshone electoral division, near Thomond Park, said their health was poor, as did 4.5 per cent of people in the Rathbane area. In the Laurel Hill area outside of the city centre only 0.9 per cent of people described their health as poor.

Residents in several affluent areas in the south of Dublin reported low levels of poor health. In Foxrock 0.5 per cent of people said they were in bad health, in both Sandymount and Killiney 0.6 per cent said their health was poor. In Stillorgan 0.9 per cent of people said their health was poor.

Rural

People living in rural areas reported on average better health than those recorded as living in urban cities and towns.

In Co Kerry, 3.1 per cent of people living in the urban centre of Tralee were in bad health, compared to 1.9 per cent of people living in the area outside of Tralee town.

In the rural Kilshenane area in north Co Kerry no one out of 227 people who completed the Census described themselves as in bad health.

Similarly in the isolated coastal area of Derrynane in the south west of the county no one described themselves as in poor health, out of 179 people living in the area.