PAC Chairman rejects O’Brien’s description of committee as ‘kangaroo court’

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has rejected a description of the committee by former HSE head Tony O’Brien as “a kangaroo court”.

“I don’t accept the phraseology, but it can be robust,” Sean Fleming (FF) told RTE’s Morning Ireland. The committee held a number of hearings on the cervical cancer controversy.

Mr O’Brien stood down as HSE director general on May 10th, several weeks before his contract was scheduled to expire, in the midst of the controversy over cervical cancer screening.

People who “have their homework done” and “have answers” when they come before the committee “get on well,” but people who have responsibility for budgets worth billions of euro and do not provide answers “that does cause problems,” Mr Fleming said.

Mr Fleming accepted that some members of the PAC “can speak aggressively,” but all that can be avoided if the people who come before the committee provide answers when questioned.

“It can all be avoided if they give information.”

Referring to Mr O’Brien’s comment about the Cervical Check controversy as being “a train wreck,” Mr Fleming said he could understand public upset with “the person driving the train.”

The PAC chairman said he believed that the public wants the committee to “keep the pressure on.”

He said he would be far more concerned if people coming before the committee “felt it was a piece of cake.”

Mr O’Brien had been more interested in politics than the health service in his “exit interview” with the Sunday Business Post, said Mr Fleming.

“I would have been happier if it was more about the health service.”

Responding to a further criticism that some of the people who came before the PAC had felt that it impacted on their “day job,” Mr Fleming said that part of their day job was communicating and that maybe they would be more successful if they were able to give answers about their job.

He acknowledged that perhaps it might be better if, in future, the PAC lets people know in advance the exact areas on which they will be questioned when they come before the PAC “so we can avoid having to ask a question seven times.”

Ireland’s angriest man

Fianna Fáil TD and member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Marc MacSharry also rejected O’Brien’s complaints about the aggressive manner in which he was questioned before the committee.

In an interview in a Sunday newspaper Mr O’Brien referred to Mr MacSharry as “Ireland’s self-styled angriest man.”

Mr MacSharry told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that the PAC is the only committee that has powers “to get under the bonnet” of issues and that at times it is necessary to be adversarial “to get answers.”

“The reality is I’m paid by the taxpayer and I’m doing my job to the best of my ability,” Mr MacSharry said.

He said that some senior civil servants seemed to feel it was acceptable to “blame the system,” but he felt that “the buck does stop some where.”

Mr MacSharry said that Mr O’Brien had admitted himself that the CervicalCheck controversy had been “a train wreck.”

“But someone was driving that train and that was Mr O’Brien and the Minister.”

He could understand how, on a human level, Mr O’Brien was very annoyed.

“The story here isn’t me, or Tony O’Brien or the PAC, it’s the running of the health service.

“If the issue is resources then the PAC is trying to highlight the fact that officials are taking refuge.”