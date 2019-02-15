Over 523,000 patients wait for appointments as outpatient list reaches new high

The number of people awaiting outpatient appointments in public hospitals has risen to a new record of over 523,000 due to the knock-on effect of the winter trolley crisis and the nurses’ strike.

The figures for January are up a massive 7,000 as a result of the cancellation of appointments during the month to ease overcrowding, and a one-day nurses’ strike on the last day of the month.

The number of patients waiting over nine months for a hospital appointment has also soared – up over 12,000 to 208,757.

Next month’s figures could be even worse due to the knock-on effects of a further two days of industrial action by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation this month.

The number on the inpatient/day case waiting list for January grew by 2,000 to 72,027, according to the monthly figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund. This marks a partial reversal of the reduction to this list in recent months as a result of heavy investment by the NTPF in outsourced procedures.

The outpatient figures include 46,300 children waiting for an appointment in the three children’s hospitals in Dublin, 39,662 on the waiting list at University Hospital Galway, and 36,696 at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

The NTPF spent €50 million last year on outsourcing of patient operations, many of them to the private sector, and has a budget of €75 million for 2019.

This year, it aims to arrange treatment for 25,000 patients on the inpatient/daycase waiting list, 5,000 gastrointestinal endoscopies and 40,000 first-time outpatient consultant appointments.