Over 4,000 CervicalCheck callers seeking call-back still waiting

The CervicalCheck helpline has received over 13,000 calls to date.

The HSE said there have been 8,631 call-back requests, while about half of those callers have received a return call. The average waiting time was 11 seconds, it said.

“Calls are being returned to women following a careful exercise of checking records, checking data quality and assigning calls to health professionals,” the HSE said.

“The call-backs take a period of time as, in those cases where the person has a history of referral for colposcopy treatment or a history of cancer, we are providing a clinical consultation with a clinical staff member with expertise in colposcopy or cancer treatment.”

CervicalCheck has said women who have had normal screening results do not need a repeat smear test. It said it is currently in the process of providing information to GPs.

Free smear test

“If, after a consultation, you or your GP are concerned, you can have a free smear test under the CervicalCheck programme,” its website states.

The Government reached a deal last Friday with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) which will see GPs paid €50 for a consultation with women and €49 to carry out a repeat smear test.

The controversy over smear test results came to light due to the refusal of terminally ill Limerick women Vicky Phelan to sign a confidentially clause as part of a €2.5 million High Court settlement with US-based Clinical Pathology Laboratories, which missed her cervical cancer with a 2011 smear test carried out by CervicalCheck.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cancer three years later, and a 2014 audit showing her original smear test to be inaccurate was withheld from her by CervicalCheck until September 2017. It subsequently emerged that 209 women had smear tests reviewed but were not informed of the outcome.