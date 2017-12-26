Orla Tinsley thanks supporters following lung transplant

Orla Tinsley has thanked her supporters and her lung donor, as she recovers in New York from a double lung transplant.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the campaigner said she thanked everyone for their “love and support”.

1. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity. #recycleyourself #beatcf — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 26, 2017

“I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family. I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity,” she tweeted.

Orla, who has cystic fibrosis and has campaigned vigorously for better treatment for the condition in Ireland, had been waiting months for a suitable donor as her own health deteriorated. She had recently been placed on life support.

The double lung transplant took place at New York’s Presbyterian Hospital, which is linked to Columbia University, where Orla had studied, between about 10pm on Wednesday and 7.30am on Thursday.

On Friday, Orla’s mum said her daughter was in a critical condition following the operation but was doing as well as could be expected.