One more Covid-19 related death recorded in Northern Ireland
Number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the North rose by six
So far 109,684 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the virus. Photograph: iSTock
The North’s Department of Health recorded one more Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland in its daily bulletin on Monday afternoon taking the fatality total to 551.
The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the North rose by six to 5,757. So far 109,684 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the virus.
More to follow