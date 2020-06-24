One further death from coronavirus in Northern Ireland
Latest fatality from the disease brings total deaths to 547, with confirmed cases at 4,873
A further two people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. File photograph: The Irish Times
One more person with coronavirus has died in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of fatalities to 547, according to the North’s Department of Health.
A further two people tested positive for the virus, out of 853 tests which were carried out in the 24-hour period until Wednesday morning.
There have been a total of 4,873 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
More to follow