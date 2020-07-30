One death and 85 new cases in State ‘shows how quickly Covid-19 can re-emerge’

One more coronavirus-related death and 85 new cases have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It is the highest number of new cases in a day since May 22nd.

A total of 1,763 people have now died from Covid-19 in the State since the pandemic began earlier this year. Some 26,027 confirmed cases have been reported.

Ireland is now “looking at a rapidly evolving situation” in the spread of Covid-19, according to Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET modelling group. The situation had changed in the recent days, he added.

Of the 85 new cases, 18 were associated with a cluster in a factory in Kildare, which has been closed.

The outbreak was also linked to a number of new cases in direct provision centres. There are currently five confirmed cases in hospital, four of which are in critical care.

“We’re now managing a significant number of connected outbreaks, leading to a large number of cases reported today, it remains to be seen over the coming days how that will settle,” Prof Nolan said.

He said as of Tuesday models put the R-number in the State at just below one, but there was significant uncertainty around the current estimates, he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said the additional figures were a “significant increase” on the numbers reported over recent weeks.

He said Thursday’s sharp rise in figures “demonstrate how quickly Covid-19 can re-emerge in our country”.

“We are now at a crucial point in our response to Covid-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

Public health officials “need to watch this extremely closely,” in particular over the next two days, he said. “Now is not the time for a knee-jerk reaction,” he said.

“Next week is very far away at this point, we will be monitoring this on the hours,” he said.

NPHET also said that two previous coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic had been denotified.

The HSE said 68 per cent of the new cases were under 45 years of age and that 26 cases are located in Kildare, 18 in Dublin, 11 in Clare, nine in Laois, seven in Limerick, four in Meath and the remainder were spread across seven other counties.

It said 60 per cent of the cases were not associated with close contacts of a confirmed case.