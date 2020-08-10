Offaly meat plant suspends operations pending test results

Carroll’s Cuisine has suspended operations at its meat plant in Co Offaly until further HSE test results on its workers are returned.

The decision on Monday afternoon now means all four plants where outbreaks have occurred are temporarily closed.

Earlier indications that Carroll’s Cuisine had planned to remain open prompted calls from Minister of State Seán Fleming for the State to take action if the company “doesn’t do the right thing”.

“I am calling on them to close, to show solidarity with the local community,” the Laois-Offaly TD told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show. “I expect that before this day is out that this factory will close. Three out of the four have done the right thing.”

The company had said on Sunday that it would remain open but was being “constantly vigilant.”

In a statement at 3pm on Monday, it said it had decided to suspend operations to support measures by the public health services to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the community.

“We have been working closely and co-operatively with the HSE and, while positive case levels among our staff are low, we believe that the best approach is to take this break in operations over the days ahead until we can evaluate the results of comprehensive tests which were undertaken for our staff on a precautionary basis yesterday in co-operation with the HSE,” the company’s chief executive Kieran Carolan said.

Independent testing carried out at the facility last week revealed nine cases of the virus from 330 workers, an infection rate of 2.4 per cent. Those workers are now in isolation and are still being paid.

“We note that a number of Government and health service sources have said factories should close wherever there are any cases of Covid,” Mr Carolan said.

“However, it’s essential that while closures may be envisaged, the industry will need to continue in operation to supply food and facilities will need to reopen once any particular situation is contained and brought under control. Clear guidance is required on the measures, procedures and roadmap envisaged by the Government in this regard.”

The company has also said it supports the proposal for a 14 day recurring testing programme for the meat sector.

Asked about Mr Fleming’s comments on Monday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the closure of meat plants or otherwise would be a decision for local public health authorities.

“I don’t really think it’s helpful for individual politicians to be falling over each other to tell people to close their businesses, or tell people what to do or what not to do,” he said. “The decisions have to be led by those people who are experts in the field.”

Siptu and the meat industry are to contact the health service about putting in place improvements to the Covid-19 testing system for staff in the meat processing sector.

Following talks with the trade union on Monday, Meat Industry Ireland is to bring a proposed charter for the sector, which was put forward by Siptu and includes new arrangements on pay, conditions and sick leave, to its members. Further talks are expected to take place in the next two or three weeks.

Siptu organiser Greg Ennis said there had been “robust and frank discussions” with representatives of the processing sector on Monday.

It is understood that the union and the industry agreed to directly contact the HSE to discuss improvements to the Covid-19 testing system including the provision of quicker tests and faster access to results to ensure the continuity of production and the safety of workers.

‘Culture of blame’

Mr Varadkar said it was important not to engender a “culture of blame” regarding outbreaks of the disease.

“We don’t want people to be afraid to report their symptoms or to say that they may be infected. We don’t want businesses to be afraid, if they’ve a cluster we want to know about it so we can act,” he said.

“It’s important we know the facts and understand the facts before we start finger pointing, and I do know that the meat industry has done a huge amount in the past couple of months, had no cases for a prolonged period and now there’s been an outbreak in a number of plants.”

Three other factories in the midlands have closed following the discovery of clusters of Covid-19 among staff. The spread of the virus in the region has led to local movement restrictions being introduced in counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

Kildare Chilling in Kildare town, which has registered 150 cases, and O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, with 86 cases, have suspended production, while Irish Dog Foods in Naas, where 53 cases have been reported, has delayed plans to reopen. Some 210 employees at the Carroll’s meat plant in Tullamore were tested on Sunday for coronavirus as part of two testing programmes carried out at the factory in the last week.

An earlier statement from the company said its “own specific situation has not escalated further” but that they were “doubling and redoubling our efforts to stop any spread of the virus and staying constantly vigilant” and keeping the situation under review on “an hourly and day by day basis”. The plant is also undergoing a deep-clean, it said.

Recurring testing

The company welcomed proposals for 14 day recurring testing within the meat sector and said it would fully participate in any such initiative. An outbreak team is currently working to assess measures needed at the Carroll plant.

Mr Varadkar, the Minister for Business, was speaking at a shoe shop on Dublin’s Grafton Street to mark the launch of a “restart grant plus” that will see grants of up to €25,000 offered to businesses to help with costs associated with reopening and adapting their premises.

He said applications were now open, with a target time for decisions by local authorities administering the scheme of two weeks.

Mr Varadkar said he would meet with chambers of commerce in the affected counties this afternoon, “and I’m happy to hear from them about perhaps additional things we can do that are specific to these three counties and that would set a precedent of course for future local lockdowns that might happen in other places as well.”

He said that the existing schemes for business support, however, were “already calibrated to help those businesses that need it the most”.