Nurses’ strike: HSE to cancel all outpatient appointments on January 30th

Nurses have said that all elective admissions to hospitals as well as all out-patient appointments scheduled for January 30th will be cancelled by the HSE due to a planned strike next week.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said the planned stoppage over recruitment and retention issues and pay was still set to go ahead as health service management had tabled no proposals aimed at resolving the union’s concerns at talks on Monday.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the union had referred the matter to the Workplace Relations Commission, which mediates between parties engaged in industrial relations disputes, and that the HSE had agreed to attend.

However, she said the strike was still scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday of next week despite the WRC talks.

“Unfortunately there are no real measures coming forward at all to resolve the dispute,” she said after talks with the HSE in Dublin on Monday. “All the indications seem to be there is no real intent or focus on resolving the dispute.”

Cancelled

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said that as part of contingency arrangements to be announced by the HSE, all elective or non-urgent admissions as well as out-patient appointments would be cancelled.

“The employers understand that after nurses withdraw their labour, they will not be able to cope with anything other than the bare emergencies that require to be provided in the health service,” she added.

The INMO has announced that its members will stage six 24-hour work stoppages in the coming weeks with further strikes scheduled for February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association plans to put in place an overtime ban on January 31st, February 1st, 5th and 6th and then to escalate its campaign of industrial action to full strikes on February 12th, 13th and 14th.

Nursing unions are seeking an across-the-board increase to bring their pay in line with that of other graduate-entry professions in the health service.

They maintain such increases are necessary to tackle recruitment and retention difficulties in the health service.

The unions argue that healthcare staff such as physiotherapists receive about €7,000 more each year for a shorter working week and are seeking pay parity.

The Government has argued these demands would cost €300 million and could lead to knock-on claims by other public service groups. It believes this could undermine the existing public service pay agreement.

Package

On foot of recommendations made by the Public Service Pay Commission, the Government last autumn proposed a package of improved allowances and greater access to promotional posts for nurses in an attempt to deal with the recruitment and retention issues. These proposals were decisively rejected by members of the INMO and PNA in ballots.

The INMO on Monday announced a public petition calling on the Government to raise nurses and midwives’ pay to ensure safe staffing levels in the Irish health service.

INMO president Martina Harkin-Kelly, a Sligo-based nurse, said the campaign had been “inundated with kind messages of support” from nurses in other countries, trade unions and current and former patients.

“The Government may not be listening, but it’s heartening to know that the public are,” she said.