Nurses’ strike goes ahead after Labour Court opts not to intervene

The planned national strike by nearly 40,000 is set to go ahead on Wednesday after the Labour Court decided not to intervene formally in the dispute.

The court found that after engaging with public service management and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) for eight hours on Monday, it had concluded an intervention at this time did not hold out the prospect of impacting on the stoppage scheduled for Wednesday.

“The court therefore has decided not to formally intervene in this dispute at this time. The court will remain focused on the matter in the coming days as it continues to assess what assistance it might provide at the appropriate time,” it said.

Exploratory talks convened by the Labour Court on Monday ended shortly after midnight.

The planned strike by members of the INMO on Wednesday will lead to widespread disruption in the health service with about 15,000 people facing the cancellation of hospital out-patient appointments or planned procedures.

Nurses are protests over pay and recruitment and retention issues.

The nursing unions are seeking pay parity with other graduate-entry health service grades such as physiotherapists. Nurses maintain they are paid about €7,000 per year less than groups such as physiotherapists. They argue such rises are needed to tackle recruitment and retention problems in the health service.

The Government has argued that the provision of special pay rises to nurses would undermine the current public service agreement and lead to knock-on claims elsewhere across the public services.

Some informed sources said the Government could look at areas such as a review of the role of nurses rather than establishing a commission on nursing.

However, sources said the Government was resisting any form of financial “down payment “ or “ lead in” payment to nurses in advance.