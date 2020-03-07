Nurses say recruitment freeze lifted amid efforts to contain coronavirus

A recruitment freeze on nurses has been lifted amid efforts to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of INMO, said the Health Service Executive (HSE) confirmed on Saturday morning that “any barriers to the recruitment of nurses or midwives have now been lifted”.

The move was welcome “but it should have happened much earlier”, she added.

“We sought confirmation that it would be lifted for nurses and midwives and we have confirmation this morning that it is,” she told RTÉ Radio One.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said any nurses newly-recruited would be done so on the enhanced rates of pay recommended by the Labour Court, which helped end a strike by 40,000 nurses over three consecutive days last month.

“The issue here is we need to ensure that people are appointed and appointed permanently to he health service and we are also very keen that all of the protective measures that are required, that government focus on that, focus on procurement, making sure we have sufficient supplies of protective material in order to protect those in the front line battling with this virus,” she said.

The INMO has also written to all private hospitals and nursing staff agencies seeking confirmation that staff who have to self-isolate as a result of the outbreak are treated as “special leave with pay”.

Awaiting responses

One private hospital has confirmed so far that it would do so, but the nursing union is still awaiting responses from other private sector health care employers.

“If you are on self isolation you should be paid,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha added.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha also criticised the decision to go ahead with major St Patrick’s Day celebrations around the country over coming weeks, warning it would “put too much strain on our public health service.”

“After any mass gathering our hospitals and A&E departments are overwhelmed,” she said.

“We know this, we know not just from the point of view of the coronavirus but for general activity at mass gatherings.

“I think we have to make that decision, we should make that decision (to postpone mass public St Patrick’s Day celebrations). Clearly it should be cancelled.”

While a number of Irish embassies worldwide have cancelled celebrations, the Government has said there are no plans as yet to postpone St Patrick’s Day events in Ireland.

However, organisers of St Patrick’s Day parades in the Co Cork towns of Youghal, Cobh and Midleton have announced they will cancel their event this year.