Nurses and midwives vote to accept new pay deal

Nurses and midwives have backed proposals to end their long-running campaign over pay and recruitment/retention issues by 62 per cent in a ballot .

The deal would see several thousand nurses move onto a higher-paid enhanced scale while others will become eligible for additional allowances.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform calculated the the proposals would cost cost up to €50 million for 2019 and 2020 . However this was conditional on productivity and cost-saving measures being introduced.

The new deal was brokered at the Labour Court following three days of strikes by members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation earlier this year.

