Nurses and midwives vote by 62% to accept new pay deal

Nurses and midwives have backed proposals to end their long-running campaign over pay and recruitment/retention issues by 62 per cent in a ballot .

The deal would see several thousand nurses move onto a higher-paid enhanced scale while others will become eligible for additional allowances.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform calculated the the proposals would cost cost up to €50 million for 2019 and 2020 . However this was conditional on productivity and cost-saving measures being introduced.

The new deal was brokered at the Labour Court following three days of strikes by members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) earlier this year.

The INMO leadership had recommended that its 40,000 members accept the proposals, saying they included a commitment to safe staffing levels, based on patient dependency; a new, higher salary scale for staff nurses and midwives; increased and expanded allowances; extra promotional opportunities; and supports for professional development and education.

An independent expert group will also be set up to look at pay for those in managerial grades.

A specific provision contained in the draft contract drawn up by management that nurses could be required to move to another location, as much as 40km away, during a single shift is not included in the recommendation issued by the Labour Court earlier this month.

The Labour Court recommendation says nurses’ rosters may be subject to change and “may provide for a variety of shifts”.

The highly controversial proposal in the draft contract drawn up by management suggested that employers could seek nurses to work four, six, eight, 10 and 12 hours shifts. This was not contained in the Labour Court’s recommendation.

It is proposed that staff nurses would be able to move onto a higher-paid enhanced grade after one year and 16 weeks which would pay an initial salary of €35,800.

The deal also includes an undertaking by health service employers that nurses would not be required to work “split shifts” – where work is broken up into two or more parts during a day.

Union general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “INMO nurses and midwives fought hard for patient safety and staffing in a determined, controlled and collective manner. We are extremely proud of the safe, patient-focused strike organised by our strike committees.

“The Government have committed to full implementation of these proposals. We now seek an immediate meeting with them to ensure this happens without delay.”

As well as thanking the wider trade union movement for its solidarity, the Labour Court and the Workplace Relations Commission, she said “I would like to thank the public who showed Ireland’s nurses and midwives such support during our strike days.”