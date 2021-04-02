Nurse ‘devastated’ by cost of hotel quarantine for those travelling from Philippines

An Irish nurse who is originally from the Philippines and needs to travel home to see her critically ill mother says she is “devastated” by the news she will have to pay nearly €1,900 to quarantine in a hotel when she returns to Ireland.

Menchie Caballo, who moved here from the Philippines in 2002 and works in a nursing home in Dublin, has been trying to make travel arrangements to visit her mother since she became seriously ill nearly three weeks ago.

On Thursday, she discovered her country of birth had been added to the Government’s list of states for mandatory hotel quarantine. The Philippines is one of the 26 non-EU countries added this week to the list of high-risk areas that necessitate a quarantine period on arrival in Ireland to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 variants.

Ms Caballo has already sent more than €12,000 to the Philippines in recent days to cover the cost of her mother’s emergency care for chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, cerebrovascular disease and an infected wound on her leg. Her family decided not to accept the doctor’s recommendation that her mother be intubated and placed in ICU and instead requested she be discharged and brought her home to be with loved ones.

“She keeps asking me when will I be getting home,” Ms Caballo told The Irish Times. “I’ve explained it’s difficult with Covid but she keeps asking. My mum is having a really hard time, she keeps having episodes. My family believe she’s waiting for me.”

Emergency visa

Aside from the financial implications of quarantine in Ireland, Ms Caballo is also struggling to secure permission to enter the Philippines. When she became an Irish citizen in 2011 she had to renounce her Filipino citizenship and foreign nationals are not currently allowed to enter the country because of Covid-19 restrictions.

She applied for an emergency visa from the Filipino embassy in London but was told this would take 15 days so has made an emergency appeal through the Filipino consulate in Dublin.

“I’m doing my best to get a visa but I’m not a dual citizen. My sister has called me crying, my mum is conscious and wants to be at home with her family. I’m the eldest and I’m the only one living abroad, I want the whole family to be around her. She’s suffered so much, that’s why I want to go home.

“When I saw the news yesterday about the quarantine here in Ireland and the amount it would cost I was devastated. I’ve already spent so mum on my mum’s care, I had to borrow from my friends. I’m spending too much already. I have lots of friends who will help me but I’m worried about what will happen. I just want to hold my mum and take care of her, that’s the only thing that matters now.”