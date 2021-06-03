Nuns urge Minister to speed up hospital ownership transfer

The Sisters of Charity, the religious order which previously ran St Vincent’s hospital, Dublin, has urged Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to speed up the transfer of the hospital to a new independent charity.

Candidates in the upcoming Dublin Bay South byelection have in recent days called on Mr Donnelly to ensure that the planned new national maternity hospital at the St Vincent’s campus in Elm Park is free of all religious influence.

However, the order said it was not now, nor would it be involved in the management of St Vincent’s hospital, the new maternity hospital or the new independent charity set up to take over the ownership the facility.

“The Religious Sisters of Charity have no involvement now and will not have any future role in the management of St Vincent’s hospital. We will have no role, whatsoever, in St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, the new independent charity or the new maternity hospital.”

The order said its sisters withdrew from the board of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group four years ago and it had done all it could to achieve the transfer of ownership.

“Our legal documents to transfer the ownership of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group to the new independent charity are ready. We have done everything in our power to expedite the transfer to the new independent charity, St Vincent’s Holdings, and we call on the other parties involved, including the Minister for Health, to take all actions necessary to facilitate the completion of the transfer as soon as possible.”

The order pointed out that it had announced its intention in 2020 to “gift to the Irish people” the 29 acres of land at the St Vincent’s hospital site and 3.2 acres of land at St Michael’s Hospital, Dún Laoghaire.

“The value of those lands is approximately €200 million. The ownership of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which owns the lands, will be transferred by the Religious Sisters of Charity to the new independent charity, St Vincent’s Holdings.”

The order retains ownership of one building on the St Vincent’s hospital site which will remain leased to St Vincent’s Healthcare Group. “This will provide income for the continuing work of the Religious Sisters of Charity and the care of our elderly sisters,” it said.